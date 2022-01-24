Cuban geomining company, example of a socialist state-owned company





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) The Geominera del Centro company, whose main branch is located in Villa Clara(central region), becomes an example of what a socialist state enterprise should be, by strengthening essentially its links with the people.



This fulfills what was stated by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the Republic, during the PCC's Assessment Assembly in this city, when he asserted that the Socialist State Enterprise will not be efficient only because it is profitable, because it must also have a strong social commitment.



Fidel Santiago Hernandez, worker of the Geominera and secretary of the PCC in the plant, pointed out to the press that as a productive entity they are consolidating the production of zeolite for export and also guaranteeing the substitution of imports.



We have links with several faculties of the Central University, where we already have, thanks to innovations and the creation of a series of implements and machinery, a chalk factory, whose purpose is to supply all the production of this important material needed by the Ministry of Education, he said.



As a result of the relationship with the university and the application of science and technology, new products have also been developed, such as medea (mineral supplement), agromenas, a mineral supplement to improve soils, mineral salts for cattle feed and others.

Geominera del Centro has 1,275 workers and in 2021 the commercial production increased by 124%, while the profits grew by 111%.