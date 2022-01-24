WiFi services expanded in eastern tourist center





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) The tourist facilities of the Gaviota Hotel Group in the province of Holguín’s Guardalavaca tourist resort now enjoy expanded WiFi services for their clients thanks to investments made by the Copextel Corporation of the eastern province.



Willian Torres Brizuela, solutions manager of this entity, told ACN that this investment process was successfully completed in six of the seven local hotels of the chain to provide total WiFi coverage in each of these lodging and recreation facilities, including hotel rooms and outdoor areas. In 2021, it had already been extended to the El Ramón de Antilla peninsula, where the province's next tourist destination is under construction.



The Copextel Holguín Corporation is also undertaking other actions such as the installation and maintenance of security, communication and sound-and-lighting systems in every tourist facility of the province.