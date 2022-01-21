Cuba approves 1,619 new economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) A total of 1,619 new economic actors have been approved in Cuba as of January 20, with Havana (639), Granma (167) and Holguin (100) as the provinces with the highest number, the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) reported today.



Other territories with favorable figures are Matanzas with 98, Guantanamo (96) and Artemisa (74), while the Isle of Youth only registers nine economic actors, the MEP detailed on Twitter



Out of the 1,619 new economic actors approved in the country to date, 1,568 are private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), 28 state-owned MSMEs and 23 non-agricultural cooperatives.



According to the source, it is estimated that these economic actors will generate a total of 26,129 new jobs.



Of all the MSMEs approved, 81 are part of local development projects, 34 have previously carried out export operations and nine are linked to the Havana Science and Technology Park.