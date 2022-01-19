Private Entrepreneurs Say MSMEs are Crucial to Revitalize Cuban Economy





Havana, Jan 18 (ACN) The setting up of micro, small and medium private companies in Cuba is a significant step to revitalize the country’s economy and to improve different production sectors as these companies operate in tune with other state and non-state entities.



Speaking on Cuban Television, Fernando Funes, owner of the private company Finca Marta, a ecological agriculture business with 10 years of operations in the province of Artemisa, west of Havana said that the new private companies favors the decision-taking process and provides autonomy to business managers.





Funes, an agronomist, acknowledged the work by the Economy Ministry, its local offices, the banking system and legal agencies in the creation of the MSMEs.





Meanwhile, Jose Ribe a worker with the private company “Soluciones Espiral” said the creation of the new enterprises favors former self-employments to become companies, which can now make alliances with state enterprises.





However, Ribe referred to standing difficulties such as delays by state companies in closing deals with the private entities, lack of preparation of the personnel of state enterprises and state agencies who are linked to the setting up and operations of the private businesses.





Up to date, Cuban authorities have approved 1 422 private companies to operate in the country.