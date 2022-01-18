Cuba is awarded Medal of Merit for the internationalization of Spanish tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Cuban minister of tourism, received today the Medal of Merit for the Internationalization of Spanish Tourism in Ibero-America.



The award was presented on the occasion of the 25th Ibero-American Conference of Tourism Ministers and Entrepreneurs (CIMET 2022), which is being held in Madrid, Spain.



Speaking Tuesday in one of the halls of the event, Garcia Granda talked about the island's projections for the tourism sector, Prensa Latina reported.



As part of the program of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, the minister referred on Monday to Cuba's aspiration, by 2030, to increase its hotel capacity to 95,000 rooms and exceed 6 million visitors.



During a meeting with Spanish businessmen, as a preview of the event, he presented business opportunities in Cuba and promoted inversion projects in the island.



The CIMET 2022 forum was headed by Spain's secretary of state for tourism, Fernando Valdes; Ifema's general director, Eduardo Lopez-Puertas; Iberia Group's head of Iberoamerican sales, Victor Moneo; and Fitur's director, Maria Valcarce.



The Fitur debates will focus on analyzing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism in Ibero-America and the Caribbean.