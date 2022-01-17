MSMEs in Cuba have access to specialized consulting for their management





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) In line with the improvement of the Cuban economic model, the Economic Consultancy CANEC S.A. offers and expands its advisory services and basic training to micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) in order to improve the management of these newly created structures.



Zulem Perez Rodriguez, its general manager, said today that since September last year the branches began to establish relations with MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives, with which it had previous experiences.



In statements to the press, she explained that the issues that generate the greatest doubts among the new economic actors are accounting issues; in many cases there is a lack of knowledge of the topics and a lack of training of the natural persons that make up the MSMEs.



Despite the difficult conditions of the economy in 2021, CANEC overfulfilled its export plan, and the five advisory services provided to foreign companies located in the Mariel Special Development Zone on the certification of their financial statements and feasibility studies stand out, Perez Rodriguez emphasized.



Almost 30 years after its creation by the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, the Economic Consultancy has a highly qualified scientific staff with experience in the direction and management of companies.