Cuban vice-president visits canned food factory





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa described as commendable the results of the workers’ collective of the cannery Yara in the province of Granma, which he toured today as part of a government visit.



Valdés Mesa praised on Twitter the factory’s output in 2021 despite the effects of COVID-19, technological obsolescence and the low income of employees.



He also met with Humberto Labrada, a local cattle breeder whose effort contributed to the development of livestock and milk production in the province and which the Cuban leader described as the seeds of what remains to be done in the province’s dairy farms.



Valdés Mesa, deputy prime ministers, heads of different entities and other Cuban authorities are visiting the province of Granma to evaluate the implementation of socioeconomic programs in the region.