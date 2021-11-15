All Cuban tourist facilities certified for safe and hygienic tourism





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) 100 % of the facilities of the Cuban tourism sector have the certification of safer and more hygienic tourism, informed today the minister of the sector, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, during the act of restarting operations in the country.



According to Twitter of the Cuban presidency, it was reported that with the resumption of international tourism operations, more than 20 aircrafts are expected to arrive in Jose Marti International Airport.



There will be more than 60 at all Cuban airports that receive international visitors, the presidency added.



In another communication, Cuba ratified the celebration of the 4th World Summit on Accessible Tourism, to be held between December 15 and 19 this year, at the emblematic Hotel Nacional.



The ceremony for the reopening of tourism operations and the reopening of the borders to international travelers was presided over by Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz, who assured that Cuba will continue being a peaceful tourism destination.



Marrero Cruz acknowledged the efforts of the workers of the tourism sector to reopen its facilities to national and international tourism.



The Hygienic and Safe Tourism Program established by Cuba establishes the obligation for state and private tourist centers to have a certificate that guarantees their good sanitary practices; among them, it is essential to maintain the required distance of two meters between tables, the screening of clients and workers and the adequate cleaning of surfaces.