Santamaria key heads reopening of tourism in Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) As part of the restart of tourist services in Cuba today, four hotels have already begun operating in Santa Maria Key, in the northeastern province of Villa Clara.



Regla Dayami Almenteros, tourism delegate in the province, said that the facilities open to foreign visitors are the Hotel Playa, Iberostar Ensenachos, Las Dunas and Royalton.



She informed that the Dhawa Hotel will open soon, and also announced the celebration of the great tourist exchange of the Gaviota Group, December 6 to 12 in such key.



Villa Clara is already open to this destination since November 2 and from today will also start the city hotels, Almenteros added in statements to the press.



On November 2, the Abel Santamaria International Airport in this city resumed commercial flight operations, after almost a year of paralyzation due to COVID-19, with a flight of the Canadian airline Sunwing Airlines, coming from Toronto.