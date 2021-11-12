Cuba advocates strengthening international legal cooperation on trade and foreign investment





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) The Cuban supreme people's court president, Ruben Remigio Ferro, advocated today for strengthening international legal cooperation in trade and foreign investment.



As reported by the Supreme Court on Twitter, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Virtual Forum on International Legal Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Remigio Ferro stressed the importance of collaborating in innovation and improvement of standards.

The official also expressed that these issues are crucial for the States that, like Cuba, are part of this praiseworthy initiative.



He also pointed out that the Belt and Road is aimed at the joint construction of all infrastructures, as well as cooperation in different development fields.



This Chinese initiative seeks to create an infrastructure and communications network to reactivate the old trade transactions by land and sea, similar to what happened in the old Silk Road.



According to Chinese authorities, the project is an ambitious effort to improve regional cooperation and confront the actions of other powers, building a network of closer alliances, committed to openness, ecology, integrity, and the promotion of cultural exchange and cooperation.