Cuba Approves 104 New MSMEs



Havana, Nov 11 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved 104 new micro, small or medium companies and non-agriculture cooperatives taking the number of new MSMEs to 520 in all since the approval process started in September.

Out of the total number 100 are private companies, two are state-run and two are cooperatives in the field of services.

The new companies are expected to generate 7 thousand 704 new jobs for Cuban economy.

