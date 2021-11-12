Cuban Recycling Company Set up at Mariel Special Development Zone





Havana, Nov 11 (ACN) Reciclaje Mariel S.A. is the name of a new recycling Cuban company set up at the Mariel Special Development Zone, west of the capital Havana.



The new company, under the National Recycling Corporation will offer solid waste collection and processing services, excepting dangerous or radioactive materials.



The company’s products resulting from its operations will be commercialized at the local market and exported, said Julio Sardiña, Quality and Communications director.