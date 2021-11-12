All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
12
November Friday

Cuban Recycling Company Set up at Mariel Special Development Zone



Havana, Nov 11 (ACN) Reciclaje Mariel S.A. is the name of a new recycling Cuban company set up at the Mariel Special Development Zone, west of the capital Havana.

The new company, under the National Recycling Corporation will offer solid waste collection and processing services, excepting dangerous or radioactive materials.

The company’s products resulting from its operations will be commercialized at the local market and exported, said Julio Sardiña, Quality and Communications director.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News