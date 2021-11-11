Tapia Fonseca calls to rock the foundations of the sugar industry in eastern Cuba





BAYAMO, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca stressed the need to shake up the sugar industry in the province of Granma, as befits the history, culture and traditions of this field in the region, which became an example for the country.



At a meeting with businessmen, cooperative members, workers and representatives of related organizations and entities, the leader urged them to solve the maintenance, organization and management problems underlying the poor results of the 2020 harvest.



Accompanied by Julio Andrés García Pérez, president of the AzCuba Sugar Group, and the top political and governmental authorities of the province, he pointed out strategies to strengthen the agricultural and manufacturing processes.



On the advantages of organizing the labor force in workers’ collectives to increase their motivation, output and sense of responsibility and belonging, as well as the income of those who contribute the most, he listened to the experiences of the Julio Zenón Acosta Cooperative Basic Production Unit, in the municipality of Bayamo.



Tapia Fonseca emphasized that this system will also streamline the control and use of fuel and fertilizers and the quality of land preparation, seed selection, plant protection and the sugar harvest.



More decentralization and autonomy of the sugar enterprises, the granting of bank credits to the producers so they can manage his economy, and other ways to foster food production were also topics of debate.



Only two sugar mills will be active in the coming 2021-2022 harvest in the province due to objective limitations such as low availability of sugarcane and the poor condition of the roads in the region, but we can respond to these problems with better organization and discipline to generate significant income as a result of the increase in the price of sugar, García Pérez said.



“However, the challenge remains to recover and boost sugar production so that a third of the province’s five sugar mills can join this effort in 2023,” he concluded.