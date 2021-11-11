Mexican Airline Company Opens Connection with Eastern Cuba





Holguin, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Mexico’s Magnicharters airline company opened connections Wednesday with eastern Cuba, following the arrival of its Flight GMT-7772 from Cancun to the Frank Pais International airport in this eastern Cuban city.



The Mexican airliner will maintain a weekly flight to Holguin, said Alexis Gonzalez, operations chief at the Holguin airport. He said other arrivals from Mexico come from charter flights organized by Mexican tour-operators like Viñales Tours, Enjoy Cuba, Viajes Bojorquez and Proturs.



These companies offer Mexican tourists the possibility to book hotel rooms in chains like Cubanacan and Gaviota, both operating in the eastern Cuban region.



Cuba has always been a favorite tourist destination for Latin Americans due to its natural attractions, safety and the people’s hospitality.



Yoel Hechavarria, general coordinator at the Holguin International Airport said that they expect to receive 30 weekly flights by late November and that figure can increase to 43 before the year’s end, depending on the return of US direct flights to that province.