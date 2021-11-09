Direct flights Cancun - Holguin to start on November 10





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Direct flights between the cities of Cancun, in Mexico, and Holguin, in eastern Cuba, will begin tomorrow November 10, operated by Magnicharters, a Mexican airline company.



The general coordinator of the international airport of the Cuban city (Frank Pais), Yoel Hechavarria, informed the local newspaper Ahora that the trips will have a weekly frequency, every Wednesday.



According to the information, since the reopening of Frank País International Airport in early October, flights of Air Transat, Air Canada and Sunwing have been arriving, although as from November 15, commercial operations with other airlines are expected to increase.



Holguin's international airport is located more than 700 kilometers from the Cuban capital, close to the main beaches of the province's coastline, including Guardalavaca, Pesquero, Esmeralda and Estero.