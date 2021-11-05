Parliament checks steps to reopen tourism and Tarea Vida actions in central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) The Memories Trinidad del Mar hotel will be the first in the city of Trinidad’s tourist park to welcome guests on November 15, the day when Cuba will lift cross-border travel restrictions. Deputies María del Carmen Concepción and Martha Mesa Valenciano,

chairwomen of the Commissions of Customer Service and Education, Culture, Science, Technology and the Environment of the National People's Power Assembly, respectively, visited the facility in order to check the staff’s readiness to this end.



Reinier Rendón, provincial delegate of Tourism, gave them details about the steps taken to guarantee a more hygienic and safe tourism, as well as on their training courses, ITC services and maintenance status, among other aspects.



Trinidad’s 17 hotels and 1,600 plus rentals comply with the current health protocols to receive the first domestic and foreign visitors in the next few days.



Aware that the main resource to be preserved in the Ancon Peninsula is its coastal ecosystem, the Provincial Delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment described the strategy followed as part of the State Plan to tackle climate change, known as Tarea Vida (Task Life).



Martha Mesa Valenciano insisted on the need to make the most of science and academia for this purpose important issue.



Meanwhile, in Magua, a community located in the heart of the Escambray mountains, Deputy Carlos Rafael Fuentes León, vice-president of Commission of Liaison with the Local Bodies of the People's Power, talked with the neighbors and received information about facilities and services recently repaired with their help, as well as on a number of problems still pending.



The second day of the parliamentary visit to the province of Sancti Spiritus was marked by continuous exchanges with people in their neighborhoods, workers and representatives of the People's Power Assembly in several municipalities. The Provincial Government of the People's Power will then report the results to the Cuban legislature in the next Ordinary Session.