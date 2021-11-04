Santa Clara's Abel Santamaría International Airport back in service





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) With an inaugural flight from Canada, the Abel Santamaría International Airport in the city of Santa Clara resumed operations, the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) announced today on Twitter.



The Travel Trade Caribbean website refers that a total of 189 passengers coming from Toronto passed through all the customs and sanitary check areas as the airport came back to life after an almost year-long lockdown imposed by COVID-19.



Granilén Forte, chief of operations of the airport, remarked that another flight with 165 passengers from Montreal will also arrive today.



After submitting their vaccination documents, all the inbound travelers were immediately transferred to the facilities of the Cayo Santamaría hotel, located in the tourist area of the Northern Keys of the central Cuban province of Villa Clara.



“From now on the airport will receive at least two weekly flights from Canada,” Ms. Forte added.



Santa Clara's Abel Santamaría International Airport has in place all the health protocols established for the management of flights to or from countries to prevent COVID-19 infection.