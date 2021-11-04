Investments improve water supply service in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) The Water Resources Delegation in the province of Holguin is implementing a far-reaching investment program worth more than 192 million pesos to improve the local water supply service quality in several municipalities through actions that include sanitation, less use of water delivery trucks and repairs in networks and water treatment plants.



Juan Mario Hechavarría, director of investments in the province, told ACN that the main works are related to the development of tourism, the reduction of the supply cycles, the opening of more camping sites and the guaranteed service to facilities dedicated to the fight against COVID-19.

The executive remarked that the program also involves the drilling of wells to tackle drought and increase the number of water sources in locations where this type of investment is possible.



These and other actions are under way to save water and prevent supply problems even in the midst of the economic crisis generated by COVID-19 and despite the intensification of the U.S. commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba six decades ago.