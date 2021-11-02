Cuba approves new systems of payment by results in agricultural business system





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba approved the application of payment by results systems in the agricultural business system for workers directly involved in production, which can measure individual productivity and the achievement of specific objectives of the organization.



Resolution 87/2021 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, published in Official Gazette No. 94 Extraordinary, refers that the payment by results system will be approved by the director of the company, in agreement with the union organization, after analysis by its Board of Directors.

The agreement, by means of a regulation, must be included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement and be known by all workers.



In the agricultural collectives the authority of approval is of the head of the collective bargaining agreement, as established by the Ministry of Agriculture.

This will be effective as from November 15 this year.