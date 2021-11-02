Cuba expects over 400 weekly flights with reopening of borders





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) With the reopening of air borders on November 15, as part of the de-escalation carried out by the country, the number of weekly flights will rise to more than 400, said today Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuban minister of transport.



At a press conference, the minister said that the resumption of air operations, which will be carried out gradually, will significantly increase the level of operations at Cuban airports, which currently receive only 63 flights a week.



Although the figures are subject to change, since agencies continue making requests, 77 flights from the United States to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport have been approved for the moment, out of the 147 flights expected to arrive throughout the country from that nation.



The air terminals have been repaired for a safe traffic, for example, actions are being carried out to separate the flow of the green channel and the red one, and the areas of Exchange Offices (Cadeca by its Spanish acronym) are being increased, he explained.



Regarding the maritime borders, Rodriguez Davila emphasized the cruise terminals are being restored with a view to resuming operations in December and reinforcing the safe movement of passengers, in compliance with the sanitary protocols imposed by COVID-19.



Cuban official defined as a priority the search for external financing and foreign investment projects to guarantee the recovery and sustainability of transportation and its infrastructure, for the benefit of the people.