Cuba participates at Travel and Tourism Expo WTM London 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Cuban minister of tourism (MINTUR), presided over the Cuban delegation participating in the London International Tourism Fair WTM 2021, being held November 1 to 3.



On Twitter the Cuban ministry of tourism announced the participation in the event, which is the first major meeting of this industry celebrated at a global level since the pandemic began.



In another publication, the ministry highlighted Garcia Granda's conversations with tour operators and airlines present at the event.



The participating delegation is headed by its Minister Juan Carlos García Granda, as well as top-level executives of the sector's entities, who will update on the tourism potential of Cuban destinations.



During the event, the Caribbean island will launch the invitation for the next edition of FITCUBA 2022, to be held in Varadero and will be dedicated to Russia as guest of honor and to the Sun and Beach modality.



The United Kingdom is a very important market for Cuban tourism and Cuba is currently working to strengthen its positioning, as well as to diversify products designed for commercialization ahead of the new winter season.