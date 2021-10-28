Production of bee honey for export increases in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The Apiculture Enterprise (EA) in the province of Holguin increased the production of honey for export and delivered more than 320 tons until the end of September this year.



EA production director Eddy Infante told ACN that this output represents a 2.5% increase over the same period of 2020, thanks to the benefits of the implementation of the monetary reform (Task Ordering) in this branch of agriculture.



On his end, apiculture director Rogelio Saavedra remarked that this bee honey will go mostly to the European market and, within Cuba, to prioritized public health programs for use as raw material in the production of medicines.



“Task Ordering made it possible to pay producers between 35,000 and 45,300 pesos per ton, provide our workers with hard-currency debit cards, and improve our equipment in order to market this product, highly demanded on account of its nutritional and curative values,” he said.

Saavedra also referred to the actions to increase the genetic value of the beehives and produce more ecological honey through the use of quality queen bees and the deployment of beehives in sites free of industrial pollutants.



Cuba is one of the Caribbean countries with the greatest potential for beekeeping, as it has more than 150,000 bee colonies nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.



The province of Holguín currently has 178 beekeepers and 411 apiaries, also used to produce derivatives such as wax, propolis, pollen and jelly and equipped with the technology and human capital required to guarantee the quality and variety of this exportable item.