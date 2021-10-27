Over 60, 000 Russians have already visited Varadero since April





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) More than 60,000 Russians have already visited Varadero, Cuba's main beach resort, since last April, when tourism operations resumed, and according to authorities of the ministry of tourism ( MINTUR) in Matanzas province(western Cuba), this market will grow in the so-called winter season.



Ivis Fernandez Peña, Mintur delegate in Matanzas, told the specialized press that in the last six years the Russian market has shown a steady and high growth, and this year Russia is the main issuing country to Cuba's sun and beach destination.



It is expected that as of November 15, the beginning of the so-called high or winter season in Cuba, flights to Varadero from other cities of the world's largest nation will be extended, always in compliance with the required hygienic and sanitary measures.



Since April 18, between 2,500 and 3,500 Russian passengers have been arriving weekly in Varadero's Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport through AZUR Air, NordWind and Royal Flight airlines, among others, which will be expanding their flights as of November 15.



Canada, Germany and Mexico are also issuing markets that are positioning themselves and, according to the MINTUR delegate, it is expected that England will return to Varadero; it will be a pleasure to receive them again, she said.



Cuba's largest sun and beach resort is finalizing the details for the winter season, with 15 hotels providing services at present and others will be added in stages, according to the demands of clients and new tour operators.