Cuba hosts 8th edition of Jardines del Rey international fishing tournament





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) The 8th edition of the Jardines del Rey Big Game Trolling International Fishing Tournament, with the participation of three teams (Canada, England and South Africa, mixed), and the host, is being held from today until October 30, as a confirmation of the capacity of tourism to adapt to the scenario imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Arley Rodriguez Suarez, deputy commercial director of the Marlin Marina in Cayo Guillermo, said that the fishing area covers up to five miles north-northeast of the northern cay, where there is a great variety of pelagic species (jack mackerel, sardines) and billfish, including fantail and white marlin, yellowtail, wahoo and dorados.



According to Marina Marlin's website, the tournament is open to professionals or amateurs, people involved in sport fishing and lovers of these practices, whether or not they are members of fishing clubs and federations, with the aim of deepening their knowledge of the marine environment and its species.



The tournament is ecological and is ruled by the rules of the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA), using the tag and release system, with the shooting of three photographs to validate the fish before the jury.



For the competition they have specialized crews, with more than 15 years of experience in the area, aboard yachts with dimensions varying between 33 and 42 feet, equipped with up to four simultaneous rods, with lines of up to 60 pounds, appropriate for the capture of the species included in the event.



At the approach of the winter season, this competition is resumed, interrupted for several years, due to the affectations caused in the area by Hurricane Irma (2017) and, subsequently, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In accordance with the policies established by the Ministry of Tourism, the organizing institution was previously certified with the Most Hygienic and Safe Tourism status, which represents a guarantee for the participants and the confirmation of the place as a safe option for recreation, in the midst of a global health crisis.