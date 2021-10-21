Cuba will Host Iberoamerican Summit of Accessible Tourism





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) Havana’s Hotel Nacional de Cuba will be the venue of the 4th Iberoamerican Summit of Accessible Tourism, scheduled for December 15-17 with the participation of users, service providers, public agencies and universities.



The president of the Iberoamerican Network of Accessible Tourism, Diego Gonzalez, told reporters that the modality drops barriers so that any person with disabilities can travel and participate.



Gonzalez said that the summit will consider 30 papers by representatives of 14 countries; topics will be related to culture, nature and technology.



The summit will issue a declaration about accessible tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean.