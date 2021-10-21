Private sector bent on exporting ITC services





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) A little more than a year after the Cuban government gave the non-state management forms (FGNE) the go-ahead to export, the Cuban ITC industry is moving forward with a vigorous stride.



“Despite some lingering difficulties, we have shown that it was possible to comply with the measure, so we are confident that by 2022 the relationship between the Group's entities and the private sector in foreign trade will grow in terms of value and number of FGNEs,” said Carmen Fernández del Busto, Business Director of GEIC (Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones).



In statements to ACN, she listed Dofleini Software and Ingenius, both MSMEs built on self-employment and long linked to the companies Desoft and Softel, as the businesses that broke the ice on the issue of exports, a measure that contributes to the development of alliances between state enterprises and private businesses in order to cope with the nation's economic challenges.



She pointed out that not only the most organized enterprises have been able to export, but also many self-employed workers have managed to send their goods to countries like Spain and Canada.



As to the possibility of importing through GEIC, Mrs. Fernández del Busto mentioned Solintel, an electronic hardware store authorized to engage in foreign trade, and the fact that the Cuban portfolio of opportunities includes three foreign investment projects of companies linked to GEIC, all with approved guidelines and partners. One of them entails the establishment of a call center of the company Cubatel with the participation of an investor from Chile.



On the other hand, Desoft is advancing in the discussion of the final clauses of an opportunity to be assumed by a Spanish company to build an ITC service center intended to increase the export values of this Cuban entity.



GEIC is a top management organization that gathers integrated state-owned enterprises and trading companies with totally Cuban capital.