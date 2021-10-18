Cuban Companies Ready to Join UN Projects





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Members of the United Nations system and representatives of Cuban companies described as fruitful, useful and far-reaching their joint meeting in Havana on Friday after having noted that the Cuban entities have enough potential to participate in UN projects and programs in Cuba and abroad.



During the Exchange, organized by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, officials of UN agencies, funds and other bodies learned about strategic economic sectors, production capabilities and the potential to export products and services by the Cuban companies.



The Cuban companies represented at the meeting came from the sectors of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, imports and exports, electronics, science and technology, marine research among others.



Some 980 companies are members of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, said Chamber president Antonio Carricarte who briefed the UN representatives on efforts aimed at reactivating the country’s economy amidst the COVID-19 scenario and the US economic blockade.



Carricarte said that some Cuban companies could take their goods and services to UN projects underway in Cuba or in other nations.