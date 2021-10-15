Cuba to present to the UN the strengths of its business sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 15 (ACN) Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba (CCRC by its Spanish acronym), a meeting will take place Friday, between representatives of the United Nations System in the country and a group of companies belonging to strategic sectors of the Cuban economy.



The exchange is part of the work strategy of the Chamber of Commerce with a view to boosting the growth of exports and promoting the potential of its membership.



In a virtual and face-to-face manner, the resident coordinator of the United Nations System and the representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Cuba are expected to participate, as well as officials from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).



Additionally, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the International Trade Center (ITC), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) have also been invited.



The agricultural, iron and steel, biopharmaceutical, environmental services, technological and educational sectors will be represented at the meeting, which will be held at the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, according to the institution.

In line with this, for more than a year and a half the CCRC has been sustaining systematic exchanges with a large group of its associated companies.



As a result of this policy of rapprochement or accompaniment, it is appreciated a better control of the potentialities by sectors in export matters, and the creation of alliances and linkages with productive poles, research institutes and universities, in the opinion of the parties involved.