Ministry of Economy and Planning approves new MSMEs and first two non-agricultural cooperatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved another 67 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the first two non-agricultural cooperatives.



The agency reported that of the MSMEs, 66 are private and one is state-owned, adding that the two most represented activities are manufacturing productions with 16 businesses and food production, with 13.



Six of them are part of local development projects, two have previously carried out export activities and one is incubated in the Science and Technology Park of Havana.



The MEP clarified that job creation is one of the objectives sought by the promotion of these new forms of management, which will provide some new jobs in the economy.



The institution added that of the second group, 41 are reconversions of pre-existing businesses, while 28 are newly created.



This approval is in addition to that of last week, when the first 35 MSMEs were announced as part of the improvement of economic actors, bringing the total to 102 MSMEs and 2 CNAs.



The MEP continues to process the applications that have been received through the Economic Actors Platform and highlighted that so far no application has been denied.