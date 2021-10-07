Procedures for profit sharing in in State companies become more flexible





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) A new resolution of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), number 393/2021, published on September 29 in Official Gazette No. 83, offers greater benefits to Cuban workers regarding the distribution of profits and their early payment, by modifying some procedures for claims of labor unions.



The first deputy minister, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, and José Antonio Pérez, member of the National Secretariat of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), said today at a press conference at the headquarters of the aforementioned organization in the capital, that the measure makes it possible to continue advancing in the improvement of the socialist state enterprise.



In the event of an audit of the internal control system of any entity, which is rated Deficient or Bad, or the impossibility of a recontrol action of this, it has been decided not to affect the entire collective for the purposes of profit distribution and its payment, that is, those who are not responsible for the problems identified in such inspections, explained the first vice-title holder of the MFP.



Another positive action as a result of the increase in the production of goods, services and efficiency levels, is the increase in the amount to be distributed, of up to 50% corresponding to the second quarter of this year, when what was allowed was up to 30% after taxes of the potential that the company is entitled to distribute in the process of advance payment of profits to the workers.



Regueiro Ale explained that although the intention is to strengthen internal control and accounting in the centers and make it transparent, the most important thing is that these groups feel motivated to provide more goods and services for the benefit of the population and the country, since the increase of their income depends on such results, although this is not the only destination.



He emphasized that without limiting the salary amounts, the administrations must take into account, with the approval of the union and the collective, the contribution to the State Budget and the profits destined to create a fund or to increase their own capital for different activities, to pay off debts, to build and repair workers' housing, to investments, to technological innovation or to training, to mention a few.



José Antonio Pérez expressed the concern or worry of some work centers that the distribution of profits would not be possible where, due to COVID-19 and the tightening of the blockade, the levels of economic activity have been reduced, or where there is a path to the creation of new actors detached from the companies themselves, among these the MSMEs.



It is necessary to promote a greater participation of the workers in the decisions at company level, in the regulations that are approved, and this must appear in the collective bargaining agreements, said the head of the Economic Department of the CTC in the country, when referring to the benefits of having increased the profit fund up to 50 percent, including its payment at the end of the quarter, but on the basis of efficiency.



He stated that in turn, accountability of expenses is required, especially in those companies with more than 30 percent of indirect personnel in production, and considered that precisely the main obstacle today is that they are not applying the faculties that have been granted to them for the sake of their improvement and autonomy, since there are places where the change of mentality has not yet arrived and a rational use of resources is required.



According to Pérez, the higher the income, the greater the contributions to the budget destined to ensure the economic and social activities of the country, for which we see as the main challenge that the workers understand the need to achieve the desired efficiency, since there is a marked interest in earning more and not in producing goods to satisfy the needs of the population, he said.



The union leader pointed out that today it is necessary to raise the levels of training or preparation of workers in order to achieve an economic and legal culture, which makes it possible to interpret and comply with the rules that accompany or protect the productive processes, the transformations in the Cuban economy, especially when various economic actors converge in a territory.