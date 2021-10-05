Cuba launches new call for the creation of new enterprises and cooperatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Cuban economy and planning ministry (MEP by its Spanish acronym) approved today a new call for the presentation of applications for the creation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ( Mipymes by its Spanish acronym), and non-agricultural cooperatives (CNA by its Spanish acronym) in the country.



As reported by the Economic Actors Channel, on the Telegram digital platform, the new call includes the activities of manufacturing productions and IT services.



Regarding the scope of manufacturing productions, it clarifies that these include the transformation of materials, substances or components into new products.



It details that these materials can be raw materials from agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, as well as products from other manufacturing activities and they involve the use of machinery in factories or plants and also manual transformation at home.



Likewise, the possibility of applying for the activities of the first summons remains open: food production, exporters, local development projects, businesses incubated in science and technology parks as well as technology-based businesses, and circular economy and recycling.



As for the applications that were archived because they were not part of the previous call, it indicates that if they are part of the new one, they are automatically activated and begin to be processed along with those received from this moment onwards.



Last September 29, the first 35 Mipymes were approved, of which 13 are in food production, six in manufacturing, three related to recycling activities and another three incubated in the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana.