Cuban central province boosts its agricultural and livestock exports





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Despite the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 and the prohibitions of the US blockade against Cuba, exports of agricultural products in the province of Sancti Spiritus are making progress in the current year.



During the first nine months of 2021, income from shipments abroad exceeded 18, 159,400 pesos in freely convertible currency, with tobacco contributing the most with some 13,600,000 pesos, although honey, charcoal and hot peppers also stood out.



Leonel Valdivia Hernandez, head of the Marketing Section of the Ministry of Agriculture in the territory, told Cuban News Agency that income of more than 1,675,400 pesos has also been obtained through sales in the Mariel Development Zone, currency collection stores of the CIMEX, TRD Caribe and Caracol corporations, and online sales.



A large part of the amount acquired has been used to give continuity to the productive processes of the 17 companies in the territory that have exported during this stage, the executive added.



Valdivia Hernandez gave as examples of the use of these funds the purchase of fertilizers among other chemical products, parts and pieces for transportation equipment and agricultural machinery, containers for charcoal, as well as inputs for the mini-industries.



At the same time, the network for the commercialization of agricultural products within the province has been reorganized as part of the measures established by the central government to boost the agricultural system, and consequently, the territory has 615 points of sale, and 45 markets have been hired, all with the purpose of contributing to the increase of food for the population, he concluded.