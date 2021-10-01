All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
01
October Friday

Cuba Business Forum and Fair Scheduled for November



Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The Cuba 2021 Second Business Forum and Trade Fair will take place November 29-December 2nd, to keep promoting trade and investment, said Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.

Malmierca announced the event on an on-line conference on Thursday by saying that the forum will offer an appropriate scenario for local and foreign businessmen to exchange about their trade interests.

The forum will include a virtual fair with local entrepreneurs promoting their products and services, the minister pointed out.

Those interested in taking part of the event must register at www.foroempresarial.mincex.gob.cu from October 4 to November 25.

