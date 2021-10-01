Cuba Business Forum and Fair Scheduled for November





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The Cuba 2021 Second Business Forum and Trade Fair will take place November 29-December 2nd, to keep promoting trade and investment, said Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.



Malmierca announced the event on an on-line conference on Thursday by saying that the forum will offer an appropriate scenario for local and foreign businessmen to exchange about their trade interests.



The forum will include a virtual fair with local entrepreneurs promoting their products and services, the minister pointed out.



Those interested in taking part of the event must register at www.foroempresarial.mincex.gob.cu from October 4 to November 25.