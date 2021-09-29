Cuba to receive flights from 23 airlines in October





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Cuban aeronautical authorities informed that 23 airlines from North America, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean will be arriving at the island's airports in October, including flights by American Airlines, Iberia, Air France, Copa Airlines, Viva Aerobús and Turkish Airlines, according to a list published by Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios (ECASA).



American Airlines will fly weekly from Miami, Florida, whereas JetBlue will operate from Fort Lauderdale on Fridays and Southwest from Tampa on Saturdays, and there will also be charter flights from the United States. Moreover, Air Canada and Air Transat will fly from Toronto and Montreal.



As to the Caribbean and Latin America, Cuba will welcome Bahamas Air (flying from Nassau), InterCaribbean (Kingston, Jamaica), Air Century (Santo Domingo), Wingo AeroRepública (Bogota), Copa Airlines (Panama City), and Viva Aerobús (Mexico).



Russia’s Royal Flight will come on Wednesdays, Sundays and Fridays, and Aeroflot on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as AZUR Air and Nordwind. Iberia, Air Europa, Evelop and World2Fly will operate from Madrid.



Air France (Paris), Neos (Milan), Turkish Airlines (Istanbul) and TAAG (Luanda, Angola) will also be flying to Cuba.



Cuba will gradually open its borders as of November 15, since by that date more than 90% of its 11.2 million inhabitants will have received all the COVID-19 vaccines.