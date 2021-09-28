Cuba at Regional UNESCO Workshop





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) Officials from the Cuba’s UNESCO National Commission and the Mines and Energy Ministry are taking part of an on-line inter-regional workshop promoting the linkage between what is known as creative economy and global geoparks.



The workshop was organized by Uruguay’s UNESCO office and takes place in the context of Creative Economy Year, declared by the United Nations. The event aims at promoting awareness and understanding about the most pressing problems facing world societies.



According to UNESCO’s webpage, Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular. At present, there are 169 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 44 countries. A full list is available with more details on each geopark.