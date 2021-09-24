Hotels in Central Cuba Ready to Open to Local and Foreign Tourists





Cienfuegos, Cuba, Sept 23 (ACN) Hotels in the south-central province of Cienfuegos are ready to open to national and international tourists but with a limited 60 to 79 percent capacity as a precaution and sanitary measure against COVID-19.



Tourism executive in Cienfuegos Gihana Galindo told ACN that starting in mid October the Villa Islazul Yaguanabo Hotel will open its doors to visitors, while the Rancho Luna tourist complex, and the La Union and San Carlos Hotels will start operations in November.



Other tourist facilities will progressively open doors depending on the epidemiological scenario in Cienfuegos, where a strong investment project was implemented to improve conditions at hotels and other tourism-related facilities, the official explained.