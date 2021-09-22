Cuban MSMEs Producing Food will be set up First





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) The new micro, small and medium companies in Cuba will operate in a wide array of service and production sectors; however their setting up will first prioritize those dedicated to food production.



The decision is a priority for the country given the current shortage of foodstuffs and the need to make large imports, calculated at some 1.800 USD annually over the past few years, according to the Economic Actors platform which assisted the MSMEs creation process.



The legal norms backing the setting up of the MSMEs went into force on Monday including regulations and statutes, which can be consulted at https://pae.mep.gob.cu



All those MSMEs either private or state-run and new Cooperatives involved in the production of food will be prioritized along with those ready to export goods and services, implement community projects, recycling economy and technology-based businesses as well as those within the Scientific- technological parks.