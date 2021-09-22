We will continue advancing in the improvement of our economy, Cuban president ratifies





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) We will continue advancing in the improvement of our economy, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country on Twitter.



This is expressed from the good start of the implementation of the legal norms for the creation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs by its Spanish acronym) and the updating of non-agricultural cooperatives (CNAs by its Spanish acronym).

From the Government, all support to the new MSMEs and Cooperatives, said the president on the social media.



This message was in response to a tweet from Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy PM and minister of economy and planning, who said that on the first day of the entry into force of the legal norms, 75 applications for the creation of these economic actors had already been received.

On September 20, Cuba began the process of creating MSMEs, which may be state-owned, private or mixed, and CNAs.



In a first stage, priority will be given to the emergence of structures that are associated with a group of activities such as food production, export of goods and services, local development projects, circular economy or recycling, technology-based businesses and those incubated in Science and Technology Parks, such as the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) and the University of Matanzas.