Cuban Hotels on the Best of the Best List of Canada’s Sunwing





Havana, Sept 15 (ACN) Canada’s Sunwing tour-operator praised the quality of Cuban hotels Iberostar Selection Bella Vista and Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa, both in the Varadero tourist center, and included them on its Best of the Best list which suggests a top travel experience.



Sunwing acknowledged Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero as a one of the best family resorts in a privileged location facing the ocean. The hotel is close to the town of Varadero and offers nice pools, animation program and other options along recreational opportunities for children.



Meanwhile, the Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa is the right place for adults, with a nice beach and excellent pool, ocean activities include Kayak, snorkeling and others. According to Sunwing, this facility offers a nice variety of food and an attractive nightclub.



Best of the Best is the hotel selection to be launched by Sunwing every year starting in 2021, based on the opinions of travelers and experts.