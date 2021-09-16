Fourth donation from China arrives in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) A fourth shipment with donations from the Chinese government to fight COVID-19 is already in Cuba.



Déborah Rivas, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), thanked on Twitter the People’s Republic noble gesture of brotherhood and solidarity with the Island.



On Tuesday, MINCEX Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz reported on the same digital platform that a new flight with donations from China was on its way, namely 24 tons of medical supplies that the Ministry of Public Health would distribute at once to hospitals and other health centers.



In late August, Cuba received 22 tons worth of face masks, suits, gloves, goggles, antigen tests and other items required for the daily work of the medical staff involved in patient care.



Previously, the Asian country had sent 30 pulmonary ventilators and 150 oxygen concentrators, whereas Cubans living in China donated 102,400 syringes for vaccines against COVID-19.