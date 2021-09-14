Cuba reorganizes industry to strengthen agricultural and manufacturing processes





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) A total of 57 companies will be constituted throughout the country, as one of the steps of the restructuring of the AzCuba Sugar Group, in the search for strengthening agricultural and manufacturing processes.



It is a change of structure that will bring the first benefits in the 2021-2022 harvest, mainly in sugarcane yields and harvest, because according to Julio Garcia Perez, president of AzCuba, the sugarcane production plants and the sugar mills, which were previously separated, will be merged into the same business organization.



The executive trusts that this will be reflected in a better organization and in the results of the next harvest, based on efficiency, savings and rational use of resources, and in the fulfillment of the sugar cane planting commitments during the cold season, so that higher levels of raw material will be available.



These entities are created favored with autonomy, by the implementation of the measures approved to remove the obstacles that hinder their performance, which is very opportune in a primary sector of the economy that must revitalize its productive and financial contributions.



For William Licourt, general secretary of the National Union of Sugarcane Workers, the challenge is to find the motivations for workers and collectives to express their potential for initiatives and reserves; to increase productivity, dedication, discipline, sense of belonging and industriousness.



He highlighted the need to recover efficiency in the milling process, as well as in the harvesting of sugar cane so that the raw material arrives fresh to the mills.

The process for the creation of the 57 companies is being developed during September and all the mechanisms for their immediate operation will be adjusted.