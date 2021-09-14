Cuba to host forum of entrepreneurs and leaders in information technology





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The Forum of Entrepreneurs and Leaders in Information Technologies (FELTi), which will be held in virtual format from September 15 to 17, has so far 33 exhibitors and 140 visitors from six countries, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce reported today.



The Cuban Chamber of Commerce reported on its Twitter that almost 30 presentations have been confirmed, with the most represented topics being the development of infrastructure solutions and the digital economy.



The program includes three presentations by foreign experts and the same number of representatives of non-state management forms, adds the entity in the digital platform, while noting that the morning will be the space for these, while the afternoon will be dedicated to the business round.



FELTi has been held since 2013, and is the meeting point for professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders interested in connecting, discovering, updating and sharing the success of methodologies and business models that have enabled the digital transformation of their institutions.



Among its purposes is to position Cuba on the global technological development map, in order to boost exports of national services and solutions.

The current edition has as its slogan "Digital transformation: the strategy that unites us", and seeks to establish and strengthen networks for the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) projects, socialize and recognize success stories in the sector, and promote the insertion of Cuban IT industry companies in exportable projects and services.



The thematic areas to be addressed in this year's edition are the economy, government and digital society, the development of infrastructure solutions, security in the use of ICTs, culture, inclusion and digital skills, and industry 4.0.