Cuban Medical Services Trading Company ready to assist a great number of people





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Although in the midst of the current pandemic have traveled to Cuba people with health problems that could not wait to be assisted, with the opening next November of international flights the Cuban Medical Services Commercialization Company (CSMC by its Spanish acronym) is preparing to assist the largest possible number of patients and their families.



Dr. Iliana Reyes Alvarez, head of the Sales Department of that entity, explained to the Cuban News Agency that through its Center for Coordination and Processing of Health Services, those interested in being treated in the Caribbean country can make the request, but not before receiving first-hand all the information they need.



For that reason, in October, the CSMC will add to its portfolio of offers tele-counseling to those who, from anywhere in the world, wish to learn about the medical, surgical, wellness and quality-of-life programs, among others, that they would receive in Cuba.



Although in other countries there are companies that advise and accompany citizens in their search for a solution to their health problems, we also have the potential to do so here, thanks to the fact that our health system is unique, comprehensive and enjoys prestige, the specialist said.

She pointed out that the final details are being done to improve the technological infrastructure and to prepare the doctors who, through video calls and in the corresponding language, will guide people as to how, when and where they or a relative or friend can be attended here, in strict compliance with the epidemiological measures.



According to the disease or condition, they must inform them of the possible time of stay, in which centers they would be assisted, consultations with specialists, treatments, hospital costs and how to pay them, currency exchange rates, climate, how to communicate with their relatives from this country, local transportation, if they wish to stay in a hotel or rented house, among other topics of interest, and emphasize the established biosafety protocols.



With 13 branches spread throughout the country, and in close connection with Biocubafarma, international clinics and specialized medical institutions, the entity markets medical tourism, quality of life and wellness, academic services and medical services outside Cuba, and expects to soon venture into the export of medical literature.