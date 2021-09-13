Cuba promotes agricultural products at Italian fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 10 (ACN) A sample of fresh and industrialized Cuban agricultural products were exhibited at the MACFRUT 2021 International Fair in Italy, concluded on Thursaday, said Randy Garcia Masson, director of International relations of the Agricultural Business Group.



The Cuban delegation included three producers representing the agricultural entities and the seven exporting companies of the Agricultural Group, and promoted the benefits of avocado, MD-2 and Española Roja pineapples, Habanero chili bell pepper (red and yellow), Persian lime, red mamey, turmeric, ginger and aloe vera, items that have gained popularity in the international market.



In addition, high quality industrialized products were shown, such as fruit nectars, sweets in syrup, jams and guava bars, made in prestigious factories, which will also be introduced in the Italian market.



The objective, explained Garcia Masson, is to promote products from the island in the Italian market, seek new horizons for sales abroad and increase exports, for which the State and national agriculture have created productive linkages and incentives in prices and bank credits that have an impact on the quality and yield of the harvests.



Cuba's stand at Macfrut received dissimilar visits from European businessmen and Italian consumers interested in our products, the Cuban official added.



The participation of these farmers in the fair is among the development cooperation initiatives "CubaFruta" AID, which is supported by the Office of Trade Promotion ICE and the Office of the Italian Cooperation Agency for Development AICS, from the Italian embassy to Havana.



MACFRUT 2021 is the main European event for the commercialization of fruits, vegetables and spices, and will allow Cubans to contact with the world's import/export companies in this sector.