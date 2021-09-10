Cuban Rum Masters Promoted on Facebook





Havana, Sept 9 (ACN) Cuba’s corporation Cuba Ron S.A. will promote the work of Rum Masters with the opening on Thursday in Facebook of a new profile dedicated to the Cuban Rum Masters Movement.



The action is part of a tribute-paying initiative for the First Cuban rum master Jose Pablo Navarro, who passed last year and it’s also part of a communication campaign backing the candidacy of the File “Knowledge of Masters of Light Rum,” to join the list of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.



The Facebook account aims at sharing knowledge and the traditions, history and identity of women and men who make rums.



The Cuban Rum Masters Movement is made up of nine masters and five master candidates, who are the architects of current Cuban rum production with its unique Caribbean touch.