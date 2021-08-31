Fincimex announces problems with service of family remittances to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Financiera Cimex, S.A. (Fincimex) reported U.S. policy’s direct effects on the service of family remittances to Cuba.



In a note posted on Facebook, the entity points out that its inclusion in the list of OFAC restricted entities in June 2020 keeps sowing the seeds of fear within the international banking sector regarding the acceptance of operations with the Cuban entity.



"Regardless of whether or not the transactions involve the euro and contain flows from U.S. companies, the banking sector is under pressure as a result of the U.S. blockade."



It points out that the website www.aisremesascuba.com has found it impossible to maintain its service standards and been forced to delay the period for crediting remittances to eight days, owing to difficulties to find financial institutions willing to green-light the level of daily operations needed to cope with the growing demand for the service.



Fincimex holds that it is striving to overcome the said obstacles and provide a better service to the population, confident that it will eventually reinstate the site's usual operations in terms of remittance delivery times.



It reiterates that all transfers contracted to the country will be credited securely, in all cases with no risk of loss.