Trip Advisor Places Cuban Beaches among the Best in the World





Havana, Aug 25 (ACN) The Cuban beaches Cayo Santa Maria and Varadero are among the 25 best ones in the world, according to Trip Advisor.



Based on its clients’ opinions, Trip Advisor has published a list with Cayo Santa Maria beach on the second position and Varadero on the 12th.



Cayo Santa Maria Beach, a 13-kilometer-long shore on the north-central Cuban region, is one of the outstanding Cuban recreational sites. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island, the beach was full with foreign visitors, particularly from Europe, according to PL news agency.



Meanwhile, Varadero offers fine sandy beaches and counts on 15 archeological sites, including caves and other attractions; the area offers 40 hotels with over 10 thousand rooms.