Cuba Rejects Fake News on Donation Sale





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) The Cuban Domestic Trade Minister (MINCIN) rejected rumors spread on social media about an alleged commercialization of cooking oil donated by friendly nations.



The MINCIN Twitter account showed images of the recently received cooking oil donated by friendly nations which is being transferred to wholesale companies in the provinces of Artemisa and Cienfuegos while its distribution to the people has begun in the province of Ciego de Avila.

The fake news were spread by the Diario de Las Americas online publication by saying the cooking oil on sale at local markets.



“We again reiterated that such news are false,” said the domestic trade minister and added that the images posted as part of the fake news belong to a cooking oil donation by the World Food Program which, according to official information released on May and June this year, would be destined to the rationed family food basket due to a breakdown in the local industry.