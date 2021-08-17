Cuba sets 9 specialized production centers for coffee production project





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Elexis Legra Calderin, director of Coffee, Cocoa and Coconut of the Agroforestry Group, explained that nine specialized productive centers have been established in the country to develop the Coffee Production Project in the Plains.



Information published on the website of the ministry of agriculture indicates that the provinces of Matanzas, Villa Clara and Mayabeque have the largest areas.



It highlights that the plantations will be intercropped with fruit trees and where it is not possible, plantain will be planted with the dual purpose of using it as shade and food.



Since 2014, producers and soils with conditions for the crop have been identified; training courses and technical instructions have been carried out for the new coffee growers, according to the statement.



Little by little, plantations will be carried out until reaching 7,163 hectares (1,200 already planted and another 700 this year), where the aim is to harvest more than 4,000 tons.



The beans for the reproduction (genetic material brought from Vietnam) of Arabica coffee are arriving in the east of the country.



New projects are underway and others are being managed focused on technological investments to ensure the productive processes in the lowlands without having to move the coffee to the highlands where there are processing plants, dryers and other facilities.