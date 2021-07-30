Vietnam donates 12,000 tons of rice to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) A donation of 12,000 tons of rice was made today by Vietnam to Cuba, as an aid to face the food difficulties derived from the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic.



Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh made the symbolic delivery of the shipment to Orlando Hernandez Guillen, Cuban ambassador to Hanoi, according to Prensa Latina.



Of this volume, 10,000 tons were donated by the Communist Party (PCV), the State and the Vietnamese people, said the head of government, while the remaining 2,000 tons were contributed by the Committee of the political organization in Hanoi.



These donations, said Pham Minh Chinh, demonstrate the special ties of fraternity and solidarity that unite us with Cuba.



For his part, Hernandez Guillen, thanked the gesture and quoted Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the nation, who called it a clear expression of Vietnam's unwavering solidarity and a source of encouragement for the Revolution and the Cuban people.



The diplomat noted that such solidarity is especially expressed at this time when Cuba is facing the U.S. blockade, tightened during the pandemic, and the efforts to destroy the Revolution by using deception and misrepresentation in social media.